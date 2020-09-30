Advertisement

4You: Community rallies around injured Kansas farmer, $9,000 raised for Kansas Honor Flight

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

A smalltown Kansas community rallies around a man injured in a farming accident. Last week, Aaron Patton fell off of a tractor while working just outside of Wellsville in Franklin County. His family said they don’t know exactly what happened, but the accident nearly killed Patton.

When people in Wellsville, a town of about 2,000 people, heard what happened, they quickly began collecting donations, raising more than $7,000.

A local motorcycle organization donated $500 for the Central Kansas Boys and Girls Club of America. The Ruff Riders organization raised money by hosting a fireworks tent earlier this summer ahead of the Fourth of July. Organizers say the donations will go toward programs implemented to building a stronger economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping some Kansans from helping a good cause. The Kansas Honor Flight was recently presented with a $9,000 check. The Kansas Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials dedicated in their honor, free of charge.

By Matt Heilman and Grant DeMars
he Wichita Police Department on Monday announced the formation of a unit to help with intervention efforts, proactively addressing youth involved in gangs and illegal behavior.

