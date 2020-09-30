4You: Community rallies around injured Kansas farmer, $9,000 raised for Kansas Honor Flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

A smalltown Kansas community rallies around a man injured in a farming accident. Last week, Aaron Patton fell off of a tractor while working just outside of Wellsville in Franklin County. His family said they don’t know exactly what happened, but the accident nearly killed Patton.

When people in Wellsville, a town of about 2,000 people, heard what happened, they quickly began collecting donations, raising more than $7,000.

A local motorcycle organization donated $500 for the Central Kansas Boys and Girls Club of America. The Ruff Riders organization raised money by hosting a fireworks tent earlier this summer ahead of the Fourth of July. Organizers say the donations will go toward programs implemented to building a stronger economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping some Kansans from helping a good cause. The Kansas Honor Flight was recently presented with a $9,000 check. The Kansas Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials dedicated in their honor, free of charge.

