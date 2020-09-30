Advertisement

‘Baby Yoda’ fights California wildfire with ‘the force’

By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young Star Wars fan made sure Oregon firefighters have “the force” on their side.

When 5-year-old Carver learned of the wildfires his state, he wanted to help. As a part of a donation drive, he sent a Baby Yoda doll in a care package to firefighters. Along with a note that read, "Here’s a friend for you in case you get lonely.

The heroic responders loved it!

Baby Yoda is now force-fighting fires with crews on the front lines.

The doll’s travels are documented in a Facebook group called “Baby Yoda Fights Fires.” The page already has more than 25,000 followers.

Carver’s grandmother, who helped send Yoda, calls it “a bit of sunshine during such a dark time.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

