Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation, has installed blue lights at the Kellogg and Rock intersection to crack down on red-light violations.

The blue lights are illuminated once traffic lights change to red, allowing officers to monitor red-light violations easier in busy intersections, according to WPD.

The department received 12 blue lights, six of which were installed at the Kellogg and Rock intersection.

With the intersection being large and busy, the department said it tends to be a high accident location. So far, 35 accident, one being fatal, have been investigated there.

