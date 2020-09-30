Brief, but impressive Wednesday warm-up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but highs will soon soar into the lower 80s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

As the saying goes, what goes up must also come down, and our temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s tonight and only recover into the 60s on Thursday. A strong and gusty breeze from the north will make it feel even cooler.

While today’s cold front comes through Kansas without any rainfall, the next weather maker moving through this weekend may produce some spotty showers over central and eastern Kansas. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; breezy and warmer. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. W 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 67. Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 71. Low: 47. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 41. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and cooler.

Mon: High: 69. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 77. Low: 55. Sunny and warmer.

