Car crashes into building, pool in N. Wichita
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car is submerged in an indoor pool at Chaucer Estates in north Wichita, according to emergency dispatch.
Around 9:40 a.m., a car had driven through a building and into the swimming pool. No cause for the crash has been given.
No injuries were reported and the building sustained minor damage.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene to gather more information.
