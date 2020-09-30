Car crashes into building, pool in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car is submerged in an indoor pool at Chaucer Estates in north Wichita, according to emergency dispatch.

Around 9:40 a.m., a car had driven through a building and into the swimming pool. No cause for the crash has been given.

No injuries were reported and the building sustained minor damage.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene to gather more information.

