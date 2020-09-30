Advertisement

Cooler; still breezy Thursday

It will remain dry, but highs fall below normal
Much cooler for Thursday and still breezy
Much cooler for Thursday and still breezy(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that north winds will still be a factor Thursday as most of the area sees cooler temperatures. There will be a few clouds moving through, but still no rain.

Low temperatures will be down in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Sunshine in the afternoon will help push highs back into the 60s with north winds starting to go down by mid-afternoon.

Look for more mild, fall weather on Friday with less wind.

Saturday still offers up a chance for a few sprinkles, but the amounts of rain will hardly be more than a trace in most areas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. N 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. N 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 67 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 50 A few sprinkles; decreasing P.M. clouds.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; turning windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 57 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brief, but impressive Wednesday warm-up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll cool off significantly tomorrow.

Forecast

Cold front on the way soon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front moves in Wednesday to change the weather late week

Forecast

Warming up for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Next cool down comes through on Thursday.

Forecast

A little less wind Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still a bit breezy on Tuesday

Latest News

Forecast

Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
A temperature roller coaster this week for Kansas.

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Showers and much cooler weather today

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Cold front moving through Kansas today

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

Record heat today, much cooler Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
Summer Saturday, Fall returns Sunday

Forecast

Summer to fall - a split weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer Saturday gives way to fall on Sunday.