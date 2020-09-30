Cooler; still breezy Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that north winds will still be a factor Thursday as most of the area sees cooler temperatures. There will be a few clouds moving through, but still no rain.

Low temperatures will be down in the 40s with mainly clear skies. Sunshine in the afternoon will help push highs back into the 60s with north winds starting to go down by mid-afternoon.

Look for more mild, fall weather on Friday with less wind.

Saturday still offers up a chance for a few sprinkles, but the amounts of rain will hardly be more than a trace in most areas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. N 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. N 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 67 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 50 A few sprinkles; decreasing P.M. clouds.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; turning windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 57 Sunny.

