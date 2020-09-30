Despite game cancellation, Hoxie High School makes senior’s Homecoming extra sweet

HOXIE, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoxie High School wasn’t able to play its Homecoming football game due to its scheduled opponent being in COVID-19 quarantine, but students made the best of it, carried out homecoming activities and honored an inspiring classmate.

On Friday, the Hoxie High School student body voted senior Foster Schwarz as their Homecoming King. Schwarz has cerebral palsy, a condition that limits him physically but does not keep him from enjoying time spent with his classmates.

“The students at Hoxie High School and especially the senior class, have always gone out of their way to include Foster in everything they do, and treat him (as) an equal despite his disability,” Foster’s mother, Cheryl Schwarz said. “They are a pretty amazing group of kids.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.