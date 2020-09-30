Advertisement

Despite game cancellation, Hoxie High School makes senior’s Homecoming extra sweet

Hoxie High School crowned senior Foster Schwarz its Homecoming King. The honor is the latest example of Foster not being held back by his disability in being part moments and milestones with his classmates.
HOXIE, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoxie High School wasn’t able to play its Homecoming football game due to its scheduled opponent being in COVID-19 quarantine, but students made the best of it, carried out homecoming activities and honored an inspiring classmate.

On Friday, the Hoxie High School student body voted senior Foster Schwarz as their Homecoming King. Schwarz has cerebral palsy, a condition that limits him physically but does not keep him from enjoying time spent with his classmates.

“The students at Hoxie High School and especially the senior class, have always gone out of their way to include Foster in everything they do, and treat him (as) an equal despite his disability,” Foster’s mother, Cheryl Schwarz said. “They are a pretty amazing group of kids.”

