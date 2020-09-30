Firefighters battle grass fire in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in northwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire is located at an asphalt plant in the 3600 block of N. West Street.

Emergency crews have closed West Street from 29th to 37th to battle the fire.

WichWay.org traffic cameras captured the smoke billowing from the near K-96 and West Street.

