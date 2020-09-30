Advertisement

Firefighters battle grass fire in NW Wichita

Sedgwick County dispatchers said on Wednesday crews are battling a grass fire at asphalt plant near K-96 and West Street.
Sedgwick County dispatchers said on Wednesday crews are battling a grass fire at asphalt plant near K-96 and West Street.(WichWay.org)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in northwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire is located at an asphalt plant in the 3600 block of N. West Street.

Emergency crews have closed West Street from 29th to 37th to battle the fire.

WichWay.org traffic cameras captured the smoke billowing from the near K-96 and West Street.

