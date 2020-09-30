Advertisement

Gov. Kelly hosts economic development news conference

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement regarding economic development during a virtual news conference.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be hosting a virtual news conference Wednesday, announcing exciting economic developments happening in the state of Kansas.

According to the Kansas Governor, the conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

