Advertisement

Grandparents file suit against semi-truck driver involved in crash that killed 5 near Viola

Deadly crash near Viola
Deadly crash near Viola(Lily Wu/KWCH)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.

Mark and Carrie Brady are identified as plaintiffs in the suit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Defendants are 31-year-old Andrew Specht and his employer, L.B. White Trucking, Inc.

The mother and her four children died after their For Expedition collided with a loaded grain truck at the intersection of 71st Street South and 263rd Street West, north of Viola. Mark and Carrie Brady are seeking damages in excess of $75,000 from Specht and L.B. White Trucking, Inc., based in Wellington.

The wrongful death lawsuit says Specht and his employer “were negligent, reckless and /or wanton in multiple respects to be proven by the evidence.” This includes accusations of “failing to abide by traffic control signal, failing to yield the right of way, failing to keep a proper lookout, and driving at excess speeds in light of the circumstances then-existing” when Specht ran a stop sign at 71st Street South and 263rd Street West.

“As a direct result of the defendant’s negligence, plaintiffs have sustained significant wrongful death damages as heir-at-law of (the 10-year-old girl killed in the crash),” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also calls for a jury trial in the case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man issues statement after wife, 4 kids die in Sedgwick County crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Sedgwick County man who lost his wife and four children in a car crash near Viola is speaking out for the first time since the loss.

Safety

Firefighters battle grass fire in NW Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in northwest Wichita.

State

Unemployed Kansans could see additional benefits by Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Department of Labor will begin accepting self-certification and processing payments to eligible unemployed workers under the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program on Friday.

News

Sedgwick County deputy seriously injured after accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Another person has minor injuries in the accident.

Latest News

News

‘Baby Yoda’ fights California wildfire with ‘the force’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
A young Star Wars fan made sure Oregon firefighters have “the force” on their side.

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman is hoping to assuage the worries of Kansans by explaining how death certificates play their part in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Well-known Wichita photographer, former school board member dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita community is mourning the loss of a well-known photographer and former USD 259 school board member, Mike Kinard.

News

Judge orders Sedgwick County Commissioner to give deposition in false attack ad case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A judge orders Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell to give his deposition in the case surrounding a false attack ad aimed at, then mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple.

Building You

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
More than 800 South Central Kansas job seekers have turned to virtual job fairs to connect with recruiters.

News

Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker and Kylie Cameron
The department received 12 blue lights, six of which were installed at the Kellogg and Rock intersection.