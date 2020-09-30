Grandparents file suit against semi-truck driver involved in crash that killed 5 near Viola

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.

Mark and Carrie Brady are identified as plaintiffs in the suit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Defendants are 31-year-old Andrew Specht and his employer, L.B. White Trucking, Inc.

The mother and her four children died after their For Expedition collided with a loaded grain truck at the intersection of 71st Street South and 263rd Street West, north of Viola. Mark and Carrie Brady are seeking damages in excess of $75,000 from Specht and L.B. White Trucking, Inc., based in Wellington.

The wrongful death lawsuit says Specht and his employer “were negligent, reckless and /or wanton in multiple respects to be proven by the evidence.” This includes accusations of “failing to abide by traffic control signal, failing to yield the right of way, failing to keep a proper lookout, and driving at excess speeds in light of the circumstances then-existing” when Specht ran a stop sign at 71st Street South and 263rd Street West.

“As a direct result of the defendant’s negligence, plaintiffs have sustained significant wrongful death damages as heir-at-law of (the 10-year-old girl killed in the crash),” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also calls for a jury trial in the case.

