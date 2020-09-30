Advertisement

Judge orders Sedgwick County Commissioner to give deposition in false attack ad case

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A judge ordered Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell to give his deposition in the case surrounding a false attack ad aimed at, then mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple.

Whipple’s attorney said O’Donnell hoped to delay his deposition in the case until after the November election. But on Monday, a judge entered an order compelling O’Donnell to give that deposition by October 15.

The lawsuit filed by Whipple’s attorney aims to uncover who was behind a false attack ad posted online ahead of the Wichita mayoral election last year.

Lawyer: Man named in lawsuit not behind content of Whipple attack ad
Sedgwick County commissioner, Kansas state subpoenaed in Whipple attack ad lawsuit
Man behind ‘Protect Wichita Girls’ video breaks silence

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building You

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
More than 800 South Central Kansas job seekers have turned to virtual job fairs to connect with recruiters.

News

Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker and Kylie Cameron
The department received 12 blue lights, six of which were installed at the Kellogg and Rock intersection.

News

Car crashes into building, pool in N. Wichita

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron and Caroline Elliott
So far, there are no reports of injuries.

News

Kansas home to new clean energy project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is now the home to a new clean energy project which will originate in Spearville.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County Manager Stolz recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Stolz says he's never been so sick.

News

Sedgwick County businesses can apply for free PPE

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Businesses have until October 7.

News

Hoxie teen with cerebral palsy crowned Homecoming King

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Family, DA respond to Rachael Hilyard sentencing

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: 13 hours ago

Candidates

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
This year, there’s a different tone with overall less individual indecision ahead of November, one local political expert explained ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate.