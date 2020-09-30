Judge orders Sedgwick County Commissioner to give deposition in false attack ad case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A judge ordered Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell to give his deposition in the case surrounding a false attack ad aimed at, then mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple.

Whipple’s attorney said O’Donnell hoped to delay his deposition in the case until after the November election. But on Monday, a judge entered an order compelling O’Donnell to give that deposition by October 15.

The lawsuit filed by Whipple’s attorney aims to uncover who was behind a false attack ad posted online ahead of the Wichita mayoral election last year.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.