Man issues statement after wife, 4 kids die in Sedgwick County crash

VIOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County man who lost his wife and four children in a car crash near Viola is speaking out for the first time since the loss.

In a statement posted to GoFundMe on Wednesday, Jeff Williams thanked the community for its share of support following the loss of most of his family members.

Williams said he tries to remain strong for his 10-year-old daughter who was with him at the time of the deadly crash. He also said he knows his wife would have told him to “not lean on my own understanding and to put my faith in the Lord.”

“I want to thank everyone for keeping Brooklyn and myself in their thoughts and prayers, I have gone through and read every single message and comment. You ALL have been helping me through this. My heart hurts so bad and I miss them so much. It is through all of your prayers and by the grace of God that I’m able to function. Like the footprints in the sand, God is carrying me right now. I beg of everyone to please pray extra hard for my one surviving daughter Brooklyn, who was with me when Tess, Anaiah, Jeffrey, Mack and Hank were taken from us. Brooklyn is my reason to keep going. She is an amazing little girl. And again, I cannot express how much I appreciate all of the support everyone has provided from the Go Fund Me page to the tears that you all have shed for my family. None of this makes any sense. And I just don’t understand, but my wife would have told me - To not lean on my own understanding and to put my faith in the Lord. She was a wonderful loving Christian woman, better than I deserved. I can hear her in my mind telling me to just keep believing and trusting in God. I’m sorry that I don’t have a real professional statement to make right now. But please, just everyone know that I am grateful for everything you have done for me and my family.”

