Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Recruiter with Foley Industries at Virtual Job Fair
Recruiter with Foley Industries at Virtual Job Fair(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 800 South Central Kansas job seekers have turned to virtual job fairs to connect with recruiters.

KansasWorks has hosted virtual job fairs since May and the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is tracking their area’s participation.

In May, 265 job seekers and five employers from south central Kansas participated in the pilot program.

“Well exceeded what we would normally have as an in-person job fair. We average about 100-120 participants for in person job fairs. Definitely great in that capacity,” said George Marko, director of integrated employment services for the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas.

Among those recruiting is Michelle Smith with Foley Industries.

“This is a good way for us to stay involved but still keep everybody safe during the pandemic,” said Smith. “It’s a different environment for recruiters, companies, and job seekers. Everybody is having to adjust how they typically do things in this type of situation.”

Smith and Marko provided advice for job seekers attending virtual job fairs.

“Make contact, utilize the chat, making sure they have an up-to-date resume, knowing what specifically that they are looking for in their next company and their next career,” said Smith.

“Just engage. Don’t just peruse through it and look at what’s available. Engage with the employers of those that are available and present. I think you’ll find a huge benefit in having those conversations,” said Marko.

KansasWorks will host two more job fairs this year, October 27-29 and December 8-10.

To pre-register for the job fairs, click here.

The list of employers participating in October include: ADT Security, Arrowhead West Inc, Cintas Corporation, Conco Construction, Creekstone Farms, Entercom Wichita, Hamilton Relay, Mahaney Group, MasterBrand, Russell Stover, USD 490, El Dorado Public Schools, Wichita Public Schools.

