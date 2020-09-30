Sedgwick County businesses can apply for free PPE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses in Sedgwick County have until October 7 to apply for free PPE from the county. Right now, the the county has around $3-million worth of PPE stored at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Those PPE kits include wipes, masks, disinfectant cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and social distancing floor decals and more.

The county has around 10,000 kits available and any business in Sedgwick County can apply for one.

Sedgwick County officials ay they chose to use Federal funds for PPE because that’s what businesses told them they needed in order to stay open.

Since the county can buy in bulk, they were able to get PPE for less than what individual businesses would pay.

“Some of our suppliers want minimum orders,” said Sedgwick County Deputy CFO Brent Shelton, “So we don’t have to the local store and purchase a box of hand sanitizer. We are getting cases and cases of hand sanitizer when we’re making these orders. So we are able to procure it for a lower price per item than a small business could.”

You can apply for a kit through a form on the county’s website here: Apply for Sedgwick County PPE Kits

