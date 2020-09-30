Advertisement

Sedgwick County businesses can apply for free PPE

You have until October 7 to apply
PPE Kits offered by Sedgwick County
PPE Kits offered by Sedgwick County(KWCH)
By Kristen Boxman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses in Sedgwick County have until October 7 to apply for free PPE from the county. Right now, the the county has around $3-million worth of PPE stored at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Those PPE kits include wipes, masks, disinfectant cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and social distancing floor decals and more.

The county has around 10,000 kits available and any business in Sedgwick County can apply for one.

Sedgwick County officials ay they chose to use Federal funds for PPE because that’s what businesses told them they needed in order to stay open.

Since the county can buy in bulk, they were able to get PPE for less than what individual businesses would pay.

“Some of our suppliers want minimum orders,” said Sedgwick County Deputy CFO Brent Shelton, “So we don’t have to the local store and purchase a box of hand sanitizer. We are getting cases and cases of hand sanitizer when we’re making these orders. So we are able to procure it for a lower price per item than a small business could.”

You can apply for a kit through a form on the county’s website here: Apply for Sedgwick County PPE Kits

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hoxie teen with cerebral palsy crowned Homecoming King

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family, DA respond to Rachael Hilyard sentencing

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: 5 hours ago

Candidates

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
This year, there’s a different tone with overall less individual indecision ahead of November, one local political expert explained ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Can masks cause sore throats?

Updated: 10 hours ago
Can masks cause sore throats?

News

Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

News

Family of Andover woman killed in officer-involved shooting sues deputy

Updated: 10 hours ago
Family of Andover woman killed in officer-involved shooting sues deputy

News

Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman and Grant DeMars
he Wichita Police Department on Monday announced the formation of a unit to help with intervention efforts, proactively addressing youth involved in gangs and illegal behavior.

News

McPherson Public Schools return to in-person learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
McPherson Public Schools return to in-person learning

News

McPherson Unified School District to return to in-person learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
McPherson Unified School District to return to in-person learning