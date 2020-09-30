Sedgwick County Manager Stolz recovering from COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz is recovering from COVID-19. Stolz says he’s one of three county employees who tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

He quarantined after his positive test, and he says that’s when his symptoms slowly got worse.

He says getting the virus gave him a new perspective.

“I will tell you this virus is real,” Stolz told us. “I’m never sick. I’ve never been as sick as I was with this.”

Stolz says he worked for the police department for 31 years and never took a sick day. He’s been with the county for eight years, and this is his first time calling in sick.

