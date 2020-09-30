Advertisement

Sedgwick County Manager Stolz recovering from COVID-19

Sedgwick County Manager tests positive for COVID-19
Sedgwick County Manager tests positive for COVID-19(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz is recovering from COVID-19. Stolz says he’s one of three county employees who tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

He quarantined after his positive test, and he says that’s when his symptoms slowly got worse.

He says getting the virus gave him a new perspective.

“I will tell you this virus is real,” Stolz told us. “I’m never sick. I’ve never been as sick as I was with this.”

Stolz says he worked for the police department for 31 years and never took a sick day. He’s been with the county for eight years, and this is his first time calling in sick.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

News

Sedgwick County businesses can apply for free PPE

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Businesses have until October 7.

Latest News

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

News

Can masks cause sore throats?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
We asked to a local expert if masks cause sore throats.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.