Unemployed Kansans could see additional benefits by Friday

The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor will begin accepting self-certification and processing payments to eligible unemployed workers under the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program on Friday.

“Short term, the Lost Wages Assistance program will help provide critical support to unemployed Kansans due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I urge the Senate to pass legislation to extend federal benefits to those still in need.”

The program will provide eligible claimants with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefits. Payments will be retroactive to the week ending August 1, 2020. KDOL was notified by FEMA that these funds will be available through the week ending September 5, 2020.

To be eligible, you must self-certify your unemployment or partial unemployment is due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. If KDOL confirms eligibility, you will receive the payment for each week of the LWA program, as long as you remain eligible and funds remain available.

Claimants can self-certify by logging into their account at www.getkansasbenefits.gov or by calling one of the unemployment contact center phone numbers listed on the website.

President Donald Trump issued an executive memorandum on August 8 authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to expend up to $44 billion from its Disaster Relief Fund to provide lost wage assistance to Americans receiving unemployment benefits. FEMA approved an award total of $116 million to assist Kansans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 15, KDOL has paid out over 2.5 million weekly claims totaling over $2.0 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

