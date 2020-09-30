Well-known Wichita photographer, former school board member dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita community is mourning the loss of a well-known photographer and former USD 259 school board member, Mike Kinard.

Kinard served on the school board for Wichita Public Schools from July 2001 to June 2005. He was president from 2003 to 2004. He also held several other jobs in Wichita.

Eyewitness News’ Felicia Rolfe interviewed Kinard in May about his bout with cancer and the importance of early detection. He said he had put off a trip to the doctor because he was self-employed and lacked health insurance. His message was for others is to not do the same.

“What I didn’t realize is that there’s so many resources available for people who are uninsured. But you just got to go, they will find the appropriate resources for you,” said Kinard.

According to a post on The Community Voice Facebook page, Kinard died Wednesday morning. Several posts on his own page remember Kinard, affectionately known as “My PictureMan,” as a photographer who has covered events in Wichita’s African American community for the past three decades.

Arrangements for Kinard are pending at Jackson Mortuary.

