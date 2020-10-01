Advertisement

4You: Northwest HS recognizes ‘Students of the Month,’ Hoxie teen with cerebral palsy crowned Homecoming King

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

High school students across the city of Wichita are still learning from home due to COVID-19, but that’s not keeping teachers and the school’s administration from recognizing students' good work and achievements.

Wichita Northwest High School continues to recognize “Students of the Month.” Students who received the honors in September got a special visit from faculty and staff, hand-delivering their awards.

Hoxie High School wasn’t able to play its Homecoming football game due to its scheduled opponent being in COVID-19 quarantine, but students made the best of it, carried out homecoming activities, and crowned homecoming royalty.

On Friday, the Hoxie High School student body voted senior Foster Schwarz as their Homecoming King. Schwarz has cerebral palsy, a condition that limits him physically but does not keep him from enjoying time spent with his classmates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4You: Stories that make us Kansas Proud for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Final push to Oct. 5 census deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
Final push to Oct. 5 census deadline

News

Sedgwick County creates PPE kits for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sedgwick County creates PPE kits for small businesses

Latest News

Western Kansas News

Self-response U.S. Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Those still needing to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census have a little extra time to respond. The Census Burea added five days to the deadline, extending it to Monday, Oct. 5.

News

Unemployed Kansans should see extra $300 in benefits by Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unemployed Kansans should see extra $300 in benefits by Friday

News

Roads back open in NW Wichita after large grass fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roads back open in NW Wichita after large grass fire

News

Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

News

Man issues statement after wife, 4 kids die in Sedgwick County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Sedgwick County man who lost his wife and four children in a car crash near Viola is speaking out for the first time since the loss.

News

Grandparents file suit against semi-truck driver involved in crash that killed 5 near Viola

Updated: 4 hours ago
he grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.