4You: Northwest HS recognizes ‘Students of the Month,’ Hoxie teen with cerebral palsy crowned Homecoming King

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

High school students across the city of Wichita are still learning from home due to COVID-19, but that’s not keeping teachers and the school’s administration from recognizing students' good work and achievements.

Wichita Northwest High School continues to recognize “Students of the Month.” Students who received the honors in September got a special visit from faculty and staff, hand-delivering their awards.

Hoxie High School wasn’t able to play its Homecoming football game due to its scheduled opponent being in COVID-19 quarantine, but students made the best of it, carried out homecoming activities, and crowned homecoming royalty.

On Friday, the Hoxie High School student body voted senior Foster Schwarz as their Homecoming King. Schwarz has cerebral palsy, a condition that limits him physically but does not keep him from enjoying time spent with his classmates.

