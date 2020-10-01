9 things to do this fall season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall is officially here! With the new season, comes new things to do around and outside of Wichita to enjoy.

Pumpkin patches:

Klausmeyer:

Admission: $8/person weekend $7/person weekdays

Hours: Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day, Zombie Paintball: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday Noon-10 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m.

Has other amenities, such as, barrel and pony rides, paintball, and a crop maze. These may result in extra for admission.

Rides and trailers are cleaned after each trip and frequently touched places and restrooms are cleaned throughout the day. There are also hand washing and sanitizing stations. They’re also asking that visitors socially distance.

Walter’s:

Admission: $10/person Wednesday-Friday ($8 Wednesday 3-7 p.m.), $15 weekends

Includes admission for maze, hayrides, pedal boats, and more.

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sundays

Closed for disinfecting on Monday and Tuesday.

Marietta Farm:

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends

Admission: $5/person weekdays, $7/person weekends

Includes playgrounds, maze, and more.

Fall events:

Blocktoberfest:

When: Oct. 2-3

Where: Wichita Boathouse

Admission: Free to enter event grounds, additional charge for Beer Fest on Friday

Wichita Boathouse will be transformed into a giant beer garden, according to the event’s Facebook page. Food trucks and yard games will also be featured.

Movies in the Park:

When: Oct. 23 7:30 p.m.

Where: Naftzger Park

Admission: Free

Wichita Parks and Recreation will host a free movie night at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita. The department will show “Hocus Pocus” that night.

Scary Movie Mondays:

Where: Starlite Drive-In

When: Oct. 5, 12, 19 at 8 p.m.

Admission: $7 single patron, $14 per carload

Starlite Drive-In will show a scary movie on select Mondays in October. Check their Facebook event page for details.

Virtual events:

Woofstock:

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 3

This event is virtual but features some outdoor activities on each day. This is an annual fundraising event for the Kansas Humane Society.

Fall walks:

Botanica Woodland Walk:

When: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Admission: $9 for 13+ years, $6 for youth, special pricing for military and seniors. Two and younger are free

The shaded quarter mile trail in Botanica is a great place to view fall foliage. Botanica also has more trails available.

Kanopolis State Park:

Admission: Free

If you want to get out of the city and take in some fall foliage, Kanopolis State Park near Marquette offers multiple hiking trails that vary in difficulty.

