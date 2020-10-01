9 things to do this fall season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall is officially here! With the new season, comes new things to do around and outside of Wichita to enjoy.
Pumpkin patches:
Klausmeyer:
Admission: $8/person weekend $7/person weekdays
Hours: Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day, Zombie Paintball: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday Noon-10 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m.
Has other amenities, such as, barrel and pony rides, paintball, and a crop maze. These may result in extra for admission.
Rides and trailers are cleaned after each trip and frequently touched places and restrooms are cleaned throughout the day. There are also hand washing and sanitizing stations. They’re also asking that visitors socially distance.
Walter’s:
Admission: $10/person Wednesday-Friday ($8 Wednesday 3-7 p.m.), $15 weekends
Includes admission for maze, hayrides, pedal boats, and more.
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sundays
Closed for disinfecting on Monday and Tuesday.
Marietta Farm:
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends
Admission: $5/person weekdays, $7/person weekends
Includes playgrounds, maze, and more.
Fall events:
Blocktoberfest:
When: Oct. 2-3
Where: Wichita Boathouse
Admission: Free to enter event grounds, additional charge for Beer Fest on Friday
Wichita Boathouse will be transformed into a giant beer garden, according to the event’s Facebook page. Food trucks and yard games will also be featured.
Movies in the Park:
When: Oct. 23 7:30 p.m.
Where: Naftzger Park
Admission: Free
Wichita Parks and Recreation will host a free movie night at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita. The department will show “Hocus Pocus” that night.
Scary Movie Mondays:
Where: Starlite Drive-In
When: Oct. 5, 12, 19 at 8 p.m.
Admission: $7 single patron, $14 per carload
Starlite Drive-In will show a scary movie on select Mondays in October. Check their Facebook event page for details.
Virtual events:
Woofstock:
When: Sept. 28-Oct. 3
This event is virtual but features some outdoor activities on each day. This is an annual fundraising event for the Kansas Humane Society.
Fall walks:
Botanica Woodland Walk:
When: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Admission: $9 for 13+ years, $6 for youth, special pricing for military and seniors. Two and younger are free
The shaded quarter mile trail in Botanica is a great place to view fall foliage. Botanica also has more trails available.
Kanopolis State Park:
Admission: Free
If you want to get out of the city and take in some fall foliage, Kanopolis State Park near Marquette offers multiple hiking trails that vary in difficulty.
