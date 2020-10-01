Advertisement

Botanica Illuminations tickets now on sale

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays.

Botanica Illuminations tickets go on sale Thursday – the first day of the annual light show starts Nov. 14.

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.

Along with that, Botanica will offer two light display options; a drive-through display and a walk through.

The carousel will be open but at half-capacity and cleaned after every ride.

Illuminations is Botanica’s largest fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $13 for adults, $9 for children and members, and free for kids two and under.

For more information on how to buy tickets, or coronavirus safety precautions, go here: https://botanica.org/illuminations/illuminations-tickets/.

