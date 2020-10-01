Advertisement

Breezy, cooler beginning to October

Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will only climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a warm and sunny last day of September, we begin October with a strong breeze and cooler conditions. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will only climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Not much change is expected on Friday as a cold morning in the 30s and 40s climbs into the upper 60s and lower 70s later in the day. However, we will see a few more clouds and a lighter breeze tomorrow.

Our weekend weather maker is a cold front that will not have much impact on our temperatures as both days will generally be in the 60s. However, this front will have some moisture to play with so rain showers are possible on Saturday before we dry-out on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear. NE/S 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. S 10-20; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. S 5-15. Low: 52.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Sun: High: 69. Low: 47. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 55. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warm.

Wed: High: 80. Low: 55. Sunny.

