Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

FILE - In this July 18, 2011 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen, left, and singer John Legend pose for photos after the Dineila Brazil swim suit show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Miami Beach, Fla. Teigen and Legend announced on their Instagram accounts, Monday, Oct. 12, that they are expecting their first child. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)
FILE - In this July 18, 2011 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen, left, and singer John Legend pose for photos after the Dineila Brazil swim suit show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Miami Beach, Fla. Teigen and Legend announced on their Instagram accounts, Monday, Oct. 12, that they are expecting their first child. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling over her miscarriage.

She had been carrying a boy, but she said they were never able to stop the bleeding during her pregnancy.

Teigen and Legend announced their loss on their social media accounts overnight.

She wrote that they are “in the kind of deep pain you only hear about.” She said they were never able to give the baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. She also reveals that they had chosen the name Jack for the boy. She says they will cry their eyes out but hug and love each other and get through it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

