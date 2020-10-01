Evergy: Neighbors close to seeing change with ‘huge eyesores’ in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy this week said it plans to make changes to structures in a northeast Wichita neighborhood that some who live nearby describe as “huge eyesores.” The structures are transmission poles that stand just shy of 2100 feet. They’re visible from some points of Interstate 135.

“I think they’re a monstrosity. They put them up really quick,” neighbor Bill Brittendall said.

Why are they there? Evergy said it rebuilt the 50-year-old transmission line near Green and Mossman streets to improve reliability and to support growth in Wichita.

“And what this does is just keeping up with the overall growth of the city. It’s not for just one part of the city, it’s for all of the city that we’re doing this,” Evergy President of Customer Operations Jeff Beasley said.

But some neighbors who have been outspoken against the poles being so close to their homes wish there would’ve been more communication from Evergy. The power company agrees and says it should’ve explained how big the poles would be.

Evergy said it’s listened to the concerns and will be making modifications. This includes replacing some of the large metal structures with the more traditional wooden power poles on Green and Mossman streets.

“We admit that we could have done a better job of communicating in the meetings that we had before construction,” Beasley said. “We should’ve said, 'this is what the poles look like.”

Not every neighbor has a problem with the poles.

“Not an eyesore for me. They’re not hurting anything. As far as I’m concerned, they’re not hurting anything at all,” neighbor Willie Carr said.

Still, Evergy said it wants to modify the poles for the neighbors who don’t like what they see.

“We are replacing some of the metal poles with wooden poles, and we’re also moving the poles closer to the street,” Beasley said. “And then, for all the poles on Mossman and Green streets, they will be reduced approximately 12 feet.”

Evergy said it will start the modifications in the next couple of weeks and will complete that work by the end of the year. Beasley said the company will then look at the response from the modifications and consider changes to poles in other areas fo the transmission line.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.