Advertisement

Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.

New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Banned ads “would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, tweeted. The changes apply to Facebook and Instagram and are effective immediately, he said.

The ban includes ads that call an election into question because the result isn’t determined on the final day of voting. There is a good chance U.S. election results will require additional time this year because of expanded mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

Also banned are advertisements portraying voting or census participation as meaningless and advising people not to take part.

The Trump administration has been trying to end the 2020 U.S. census early, as part of what opponents say is a strategy to enhance the political power of Republicans and non-Hispanic whites by undercounting minorities and others in hard-to-count communities. The census numbers are used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets for the next decade.

Facebook had already unveiled a raft of measures this month to prevent its platform from being used to sow chaos and spread misinformation before, during and after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. Last week it banned ads that prematurely declared an election victory. Before that, it said would restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doctor to provide update on Trump's condition

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President’s physician gives update on Trump’s condition

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

AP source: Titans’ outbreak now up to 17 with 3 more results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

National

Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Norther California under siege as wildfires rage on

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Wildfires raging across Wine Country are the latest to bring devastation to California.

Coronavirus

The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

National

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Details of the chaos and confusion during the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old Black woman's death were revealed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday.

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

News

FACT CHECK: Two ads make claims against U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Man with family connection to WSU plane crash visits crash site in Colorado

Updated: 11 hours ago