Friday temperatures warm a bit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Friday could start off with a little bit of frost in north central and northeast Kansas, but the afternoon will warm up a bit with sunshine for all.

Light winds and lows in the 30s and 40s will be common to start the day. In the afternoon, look for highs to warm into the low to mid 70s. It may be even warmer in far western Kansas. South winds could gust to 20-25 mph.

Although much of the state will see an increase in clouds Friday night or early Saturday, we will likely remain dry.

Weekend temperatures will be near 70 before a warmup takes hold next week, sending us back into the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. S 10-20. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. S 10-15. Low: 50.

Sat: High: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 49 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 50 Sunny.

