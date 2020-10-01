Grants for remote learning programs in Kansas now available

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Applications are now open for grant funds and resources to support remote learning for school-age children.

The program will help children who can’t attend school in-person due to the pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

$40 million worth of grant funding is available.

Applications are available at http://allinforkansaskids.org/.

