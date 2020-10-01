Hutchinson Schools move to hybrid learning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson School District is moving to hybrid learning following a rise of COVID-19 cases in Reno County starting Monday.

The district said the move is to hopefully avoid having to move to fully remote learning.

For students in middle and high school involved in sports, students will be able to continue to practice and compete, but won’t have spectators at games.

Students will follow the following schedules, with Group A being students with last names starting with A-L, and Group B with names starting with the letters M-Z.

Group A are students with last names starting with the letter A-L, while Group B are students with names starting with the letters M-Z. (USD 308)

Parent teacher conferences will be held over Zoom or other conferencing tools or phone calls. No school will be held on Oct. 8 and 9 due to conferences.

The district said additional information will be available Friday.

