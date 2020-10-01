Kansas health chief predicts bigger COVID-19 spikes to come

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The top public health official in Kansas says the state has yet to see its biggest wave of coronavirus cases, suggesting the pandemic could spawn an average of 800 or even 900 new cases a day in coming months.

State health department head and Dr. Lee Norman said Wednesday that Kansas is likely to surpass the record numbers of new cases it has seen recently.

The state had an average of 646 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, second only to the 667 cases per day for the seven days ending Monday. Kansas saw 1,120 new cases since Monday, bringing the total to 59,729.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.