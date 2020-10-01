Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million masks to schools across the country

(KWCH) Mark Wahlberg and his Performance Inspired brand, in partnership with Accelerate360 LifeToGo brand, announced Thursday that they have donated 1.3 million disposable face masks to students and teachers across the United States.

The campaign also features billboards in 13 U.S. cities thanking essential workers.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired worked with local school districts in the selected cities to identify schools that could best use the face masks. The disposable 3-ply masks were distributed to students and teachers in Bentonville (AR), Boise (ID), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Grand Rapids (MI), Lakeland (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Portland (OR), Quincy (MA), Rochester (NY), Salisbury (NC), San Antonio (TX), and Woonsocket (RI).

“This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education,” said Performance Inspired Founder Mark Wahlberg.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.