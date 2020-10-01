Advertisement

Sedgwick County Election Office addresses questions, concerns with mail-in ballot applications

By Grant DeMars
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Almost daily, Eyewitness News receives calls and emails with questions about mail-in ballots. Some say they’ve received multiple request forms in the mail, a little more than one month out from the Nov. 3 general election.

These multiple requests are not the actual ballots, they’re just applications for you to request a mail-in ballot. Voters may receive an application from the Sedgwick County Election Office, as well as from third-party groups.

The Sedgwick County Election Office only sends voters one mail-in voting application. Third-party groups are the ones sending out multiple applications. Those applications are legit as long as they have A-1 in the top right corner.

“Just different groups that are excited about voter participation and are trying to encourage that,” Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schneider said. “But what we’re seeing is that those groups are repeatedly mailing to the same list of voters, so we’ve gotten some phone calls here and response letters from folks saying ‘please stop sending these to me,’ but we’re not sending them out.”

While some voters are mailing back multiple applications, the election office sorts through the duplicates, and Schneider said, mail-in voters will still receive just one ballot.

The election year, the Sedgwick County Election Office is processing more mail-in ballot applications than ever.

“We’ve processed more than 83,000 requests for ballots by mail,” Schneider said. “We have more requests coming in hourly by fax, by email, dropoffs, by mail.”

If you want to make sure the election office has received your application, you can do so on the Sedgwick County Election Office website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

