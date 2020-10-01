Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo launches ‘GIVE WILD’ fundraising campaign

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has launched a month-long fundraising campaign, starting Thursday.

The campaign, titled GIVE WILD, is both an effort to recuperate some of the Zoo’s financial loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and a final component of SCZ’s ongoing 50th Birthday Capital Campaign.

Through GIVE WILD, the zoo hopes to reach people who may not have had the ability to support its larger fundraisers.

The giving options range from $10 - $100, with the ability to give a custom amount if there is a desire to donate more. Donations $50 and above will be recognized with an exclusive GIVE WILD T-shirt. To GIVE WILD, simply text SCZ to 76278 to be directed to the donor portal.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ultra Care Home Plus identified as COVID-19 cluster, 1 resident dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One resident, with a pre-existing health condition, has died.

Coronavirus

Wife of Wichita radio ‘back home’ after battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

Coronavirus

Wichita State opens to some high school freshmen, sophomore remote learners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University is opening its doors to 9th and 10th-grade members of the Wichita Public School’s BAASE program.

News

Grants for remote learning programs in Kansas now available

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
$40 million worth of grant funding is available.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Botanica Illuminations tickets now on sale

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.