Self-response U.S. Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Those still needing to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census have a little extra time to respond. The Census Burea added five days to the deadline, extending it to Monday, Oct. 5.

The Complete Count Committee in Dodge City is taking advantage of the extension.

“We are taking every day as if it were the last day to respond," said Blanca Soto, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed in Southwest Kansas.

Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De LaRosa expressed concern about confusion with the new deadline and said a little extra time to explain changes can make a big difference.

“We just need to put a little bit of extra effort to educate them and let them know what the actual deadline is,” he said.

Soto, a representative of the Complete County Committee does not anticipate the Census deadline to move again.

'We do not expect that these deadlines are going to change anymore," she said. “The Census Bureau has already set their internal deadline to be on (Oct. 5) for self-response."

This is why the committee urges people not to wait until the last minute to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.

“We are going to be using every minute to keep encouraging Kansans on social media and in-person out in the community to fill out their Census today,” Soto said. Not tomorrow, not on the 5th, but today."

Participants can send in the self-response Census by mail or fill it out online.

