Sen. Jerry Moran meets with Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.(AP)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (KWCH) - On the record being supportive of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to move ahead with consideration of a Supreme Court justice nominee from President Donald Trump following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Thursday met with the president’s choice to fill the seat.

As part of his assessment of the nominee, Moran spent time with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and after the meeting, shared his thoughts on the prospective high-court justice.

“After meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I have an appreciation for her principled judicial philosophy and her views on the Constitution. During our meeting, we discussed how she has developed her judicial philosophy, her balance of work and family life, and the importance of carrying out the law as written,” Moran said.

Barrett serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame. Moran credited Barrett for “(rising) to the pinnacle of her profession while also raising a young family and being an admired professor.”

She is without a doubt a well-qualified, thoughtful nominee, who is committed to upholding the law and applying it fairly," Moran said. “I look forward to Judge Barrett further demonstrating her judicial views as the confirmation process continues.”

