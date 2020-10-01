Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems closing plant in McAlester, Okla.

By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems announced Thursday that it is closing its facility in McAlester, Okla.

The aviation manufacturer said the closure was due to the downturn in the commercial aviation market caused by the global pandemic and the effect on our business from the grounding of the 737 MAX. The company said it now has an excess of production capacity across global operations.

“We know this will be a hardship for our employees and the community, and we are committed to working with them through this transition," the company said in a release. “The fall-off in airline travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced overall demand for new commercial airplanes. In a matter of months, Spirit’s production rates for commercial aircraft fell from historic highs to much lower volumes. Airline travel, and corresponding demand for new airplanes, is not returning as fast as expected at this point.”

Spirit said it will consolidate certain operations over the next several months and move the work currently performed in McAlester operations to facilities in Tulsa and Wichita. The company said a residual amount will also be placed with our regional suppliers.

