Ultra Care Home Plus identified as COVID-19 cluster, 1 resident dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified Ultra Care Home plus, a long-term care facility in Wichita, as a COVID-19 cluster.

Seven cases, two staff and five residents, have been identified. One resident, with a pre-existing health condition, has died.

“We are acutely aware of some of our residents that have poor prognosis and are already at end of life care, along with taking care of their physical needs we balance their emotional and mental needs by following the visiting guidelines established by CDC for LTC facilities. Unfortunately, we lost a resident that had serious underlying health condition and was already on hospice care prior to having the virus diagnosis,” said Tolulpe Kadiri with Ultra care Home Plus said in a release.

All other identified cases have recovered and are symptom free.

