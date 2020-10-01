Advertisement

Van crashes into Wichita tattoo parlor

The Addiction in Ink Tattoo parlor is looking for a temporary place to operate after a van crashed into the business Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The Addiction in Ink Tattoo parlor is looking for a temporary place to operate after a van crashed into the business Wednesday, Sept. 30.(Bryan Parsons)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita tattoo parlor is looking for a temporary place to continue business after a car crashed into the shop. It happened Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Addictions In Ink Tattoo and Piercing near Kellogg and Tyler.

The tattoo parlor’s owner said there was one worker inside the business at the time of the crash. That employee wasn’t hurt, but the car’s driver was taken to a local hospital.

“(The employee) thought it was an earthquake,” Addictions In Ink owner Bryan Parsons said. “That’s all she thought until she saw debris flying.”

Parsons said his business is working to find a temporary new location to operate until post-crash repairs are finished. For now, he said the shop is working to reschedule appointments until it either settles into a temporary space or can safely move back into its current home.

“We will call appointments to reschedule as we know what’s going on.,”Parsons said in a Facebook post, addressing his customers.

Final push to Oct. 5 census deadline

Sedgwick County creates PPE kits for small businesses

By Ruby Munguia
Those still needing to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census have a little extra time to respond. The Census Burea added five days to the deadline, extending it to Monday, Oct. 5.

Unemployed Kansans should see extra $300 in benefits by Friday

Roads back open in NW Wichita after large grass fire

Blue lights installed at Rock and Kellogg to crackdown on red-light violations

By KWCH Staff
A Sedgwick County man who lost his wife and four children in a car crash near Viola is speaking out for the first time since the loss.

he grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.