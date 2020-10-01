Van crashes into Wichita tattoo parlor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita tattoo parlor is looking for a temporary place to continue business after a car crashed into the shop. It happened Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Addictions In Ink Tattoo and Piercing near Kellogg and Tyler.

The tattoo parlor’s owner said there was one worker inside the business at the time of the crash. That employee wasn’t hurt, but the car’s driver was taken to a local hospital.

“(The employee) thought it was an earthquake,” Addictions In Ink owner Bryan Parsons said. “That’s all she thought until she saw debris flying.”

Parsons said his business is working to find a temporary new location to operate until post-crash repairs are finished. For now, he said the shop is working to reschedule appointments until it either settles into a temporary space or can safely move back into its current home.

“We will call appointments to reschedule as we know what’s going on.,”Parsons said in a Facebook post, addressing his customers.

