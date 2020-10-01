WATCH: Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on state’s COVID-19 response
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more Kansas counties enter “The Red Zone" with spreading of COVID-19, what needs to happen next to slow the virus' spread in the state? And what’s happening to make sure you can get a vaccine when it’s available?
Those are just a couple topics Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwnake asked Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday during an exclusive one-on-one. You can see the interview in its entirety in the above clip, or here: 1-on-1 with Laura Kelly.
