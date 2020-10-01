Advertisement

WATCH: Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on state’s COVID-19 response

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more Kansas counties enter “The Red Zone" with spreading of COVID-19, what needs to happen next to slow the virus' spread in the state? And what’s happening to make sure you can get a vaccine when it’s available?

Those are just a couple topics Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwnake asked Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday during an exclusive one-on-one. You can see the interview in its entirety in the above clip, or here: 1-on-1 with Laura Kelly.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Airline uncertainty comes with thousands of furloughs, fear of massive layoffs

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Colby, Scott County school districts implement modified quarantines in dealing with COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses state's COVID-19 response

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Business

Flyers, industry expert discuss outlook for airlines

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Anna Auld
Wednesday’s news that American and United Airlines plan to furlough a combined 32,000 workers could be the beginning of massive job cuts in the airline industry.

Latest News

Western Kansas News

Thomas, Scott counties implement ‘modified quarantine approach' for schools' response to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
A week after parents harshly vented frustration at Thomas County leaders and the county’s health department for student-athletes being required to quarantine after being named as close contacts for COVID-19, Thomas County finalized changes to quarantine rules, taking a similar approach as Scott County.

News

4You: Stories that make us Kansas Proud for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Final push to Oct. 5 census deadline

Updated: 4 hours ago
Final push to Oct. 5 census deadline

News

Sedgwick County creates PPE kits for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sedgwick County creates PPE kits for small businesses

Western Kansas News

Self-response U.S. Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Those still needing to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census have a little extra time to respond. The Census Burea added five days to the deadline, extending it to Monday, Oct. 5.