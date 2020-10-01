Advertisement

Wichita State opens to some high school freshmen, sophomore remote learners

Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester(kwch)
Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester(kwch)(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University is opening its doors to 9th and 10th-grade members of the Wichita Public School’s BAASE (“The Better Academic and Social Excellence”) program.

Students will be able to engage in their remote learning on campus, Monday-Thursday, starting Oct. 5.

Lunch will be provided by the university and students can choose to stay on campus after school to enjoy the Heskett Center, the WSU Library, and the Rhatigan Center entertainment (shocker lanes, pool tables, arcade).

The goal is to give our BAASE students a college experience along with some of their fellow BAASE students. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. There are a limited number of spots.

If your son is a 9th or 10th grade member of the Wichita Public School's BAASE program, this is a great opportunity that...

Posted by William Polite on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Latest News

Western Kansas News

Thomas, Scott counties implement ‘modified quarantine approach' for schools' response to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
A week after parents harshly vented frustration at Thomas County leaders and the county’s health department for student-athletes being required to quarantine after being named as close contacts for COVID-19, Thomas County finalized changes to quarantine rules, taking a similar approach as Scott County.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,120 new cases since Monday, Derby High School football listed as active cluster

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state is also reporting 2,917 total hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.