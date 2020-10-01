Wichita State opens to some high school freshmen, sophomore remote learners

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University is opening its doors to 9th and 10th-grade members of the Wichita Public School’s BAASE (“The Better Academic and Social Excellence”) program.

Students will be able to engage in their remote learning on campus, Monday-Thursday, starting Oct. 5.

Lunch will be provided by the university and students can choose to stay on campus after school to enjoy the Heskett Center, the WSU Library, and the Rhatigan Center entertainment (shocker lanes, pool tables, arcade).

The goal is to give our BAASE students a college experience along with some of their fellow BAASE students. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. There are a limited number of spots.

If your son is a 9th or 10th grade member of the Wichita Public School's BAASE program, this is a great opportunity that... Posted by William Polite on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.