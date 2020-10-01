Wichita State University to hold ceremony of remembrance for 1970 plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will hold its annual ceremony of remembrance on Friday.

Memorial ’70 honors the 31 people who died - WSU football players, administrators, supporters and flight crew - when a plane crashed over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado on October 2, 1970. The team was heading to Utah State for a game the next day.

This year, the names of the eight teammates who survived the crash have been added to the memorial, located near the 18th Street and Hillside entrance to the university. The $25,000 addition, which was funded by private donations, recognizes the burdens carried by the survivors and their teammates.

“In history, people tend to forget and this is something that should not be forgotten,” said Paul Harrison.

His cousin Marty Harrison was the team’s manager. He died in the plane crash. Paul and his brother, Kelly, along with Rick Stephens, who survived the crash, will be biking from Kansas to Colorado and hiking to the wreckage next week.

Eyewitness News' Anna Auld will be following their journey for KWCH.

The annual ceremony of remembrance will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at Cessna Stadium to allow for more social distancing.

Parking will be on the north side of Cessna Stadium and handicap seating will be available. The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are allowed to visit the memorial near 18th and Hillside at their leisure.

For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will be available by livestream at www.Wichita.edu/memorial70 and later on-demand on the Wichita State University YouTube channel.

