WPD: 5 arrested, $13,000 worth of merchandise recovered

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people have been arrested following a string of thefts at multiple businesses in Wichita.

21-year-olds Chaquala Mathis, Semaj Muldrow, Khaezia Presley, 19-year-old Denita Jones, and a 17-year-old male were all arrested on theft and other charges.

On Wednesday, Mathis, Muldrow, Presley, and the 17-year-old male were seen at the Dick’s Sporting Good at Towne West mall stealing over $3,000 work of merchandise and fleeing from the store, according to Wichita Police.

Officers were able to stop and arrest them at a residence, where they found other previously stolen merchandise worth around $13,000. Two stolen hand guns were also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.