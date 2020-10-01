Advertisement

WPD: 5 arrested, $13,000 worth of merchandise recovered

Some of the merchandise recovered from the investigation.
Some of the merchandise recovered from the investigation.(Wichita Police)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people have been arrested following a string of thefts at multiple businesses in Wichita.

21-year-olds Chaquala Mathis, Semaj Muldrow, Khaezia Presley, 19-year-old Denita Jones, and a 17-year-old male were all arrested on theft and other charges.

On Wednesday, Mathis, Muldrow, Presley, and the 17-year-old male were seen at the Dick’s Sporting Good at Towne West mall stealing over $3,000 work of merchandise and fleeing from the store, according to Wichita Police.

Officers were able to stop and arrest them at a residence, where they found other previously stolen merchandise worth around $13,000. Two stolen hand guns were also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Animals

Sedgwick County Zoo launches ‘GIVE WILD’ fundraising campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Sedgwick County Zoo has launched a month-long fundraising campaign, starting Thursday.

News

Ultra Care Home Plus identified as COVID-19 cluster, 1 resident dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One resident, with a pre-existing health condition, has died.

Coronavirus

Wife of Wichita radio ‘back home’ after battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

Coronavirus

Wichita State opens to some high school freshmen, sophomore remote learners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University is opening its doors to 9th and 10th-grade members of the Wichita Public School’s BAASE program.

Latest News

News

Grants for remote learning programs in Kansas now available

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
$40 million worth of grant funding is available.

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place

Updated: 6 hours ago