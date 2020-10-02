Advertisement

Celebrity case highlights pregnancy and infant loss awareness

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month(Bridget's Cradles)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day observed on Oct. 15. The first full month of fall brings attention to a difficult subject. Adding to awareness is the recent experience of a celebrity couple.

One in four women suffers miscarriage loss. Thursday, a reminder of that grim reality came with news from celebrity couple, television personality and model Chriss Teigen and musician John Legend.

Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with a local mother who’s faced a similar tragedy and now helps other mothers and families who’ve experienced a lost pregnancy or the death of a newborn.

Ashely Opliger’s daughter Bridget, was stillborn at 24 weeks. For nearly six years, Opliger has been helping women across the country through their grief with her organization, Bridget’s Cradles.

The nonprofit’s volunteers make small cradles that allow families experiencing loss to hold their tiny babies. It also provides help through support groups.

“Helping others has been a huge part of my healing. It’s been one of the biggest parts in my journey," she said.

Opliger said seeing Teigen document her story on social media concerning the loss of her baby, reminded her of Bridget.

“Seeing that photo just broke my heart, brought me back six years,” Opliger said.

She said Teigen being open about her experience could help families with the grieving process and to talk about a topic that once may have seemed taboo for many.

“A lot of times, we don’t talk about what happens and we don’t know how to respond to women who lost their babies,” Opliger said. “It’s a big deal, and understanding that, that’s something that she might need to talk about and just giving her space to feel what she feels for as long as she needs to.”

Wesley Medical Center Maternity Nurse Navigator Morgan Tracey is among those there for patients who leave the hospital without a baby, letting them know they’re not alone. Prenatal Nurse Wesley Prenatal Nurse Navigator Joinda Kelley is also among the healthcare community there for grieving mothers.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s never good,” Tracey said. “Our goal with loss is to meet women where they’re at, with this loss. So, wherever they’re at in their grief process, just help them walk through that.”

You can reach Tracy at 316-347-1785 or by email at morgan.tracy@wesleymc.com, or Kelley at 316-204-2728 or at jolina.kelley@wesleymc.com.

You can learn more about Bridget’s Cradles, the organization’s mission and events on its website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Can masks cause sore throats?

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
We asked to a local expert if masks cause sore throats.

News

Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

KWCH

Seward County CC athlete fights for his life after heart virus

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
Southwest Kansas basketball player, Surakata Jawara, is left in the ICU after contracting a heart virus that weakened his liver, kidneys and heart.

Health

West coast wildfires impacting air quality in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
The hundreds of wildfires out west has created a lot of smoke that’s blowing through the air. That smoke has filtered into our skies in Kansas.

Latest News

Health

Pandemic presents added challenge with upcoming flu season

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Wichita Family Medicine Specialists Dr. Deb Outwater said this flu season could be a tricky one with some similar symptoms for the flu and COVID-19.

Right Now

WATCH: Nurse navigator with Ascension Via Christi discusses protection against colon cancer

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Actor Chadwick Boseman was just 43 years old when he died last week of colon cancer. With the high-profile case bringing awareness to the issue, hospitals report seeing more colorectal cancer cases in people younger than 50.

News

USDA extends free-meal service for kids through 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced a move to allow operators of summer meal programs to continue serving free meals through the fall months, as late as Dec. 31.

Health

Barton County reports fifth COVID-19 related death

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
Barton County reported its fifth COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Doctors: Flu shots ‘crucial’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
Doctors are preparing for flu season as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kansas.

Health

When to keep your child home from school

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
How can you spot the difference between COVID-19, a common cold or the flu?