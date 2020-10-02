Family travels from Garden City to Wichita for daughter’s cancer treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What’s been an unusual year for all of us, turned even more unusual for Natalie Unsworth when she was diagnosed with childhood ovarian cancer.

“We got the CT and then he called us into his office the next day, on Friday, and that’s when we found out I had a tumor,” Natalie said.

After being diagnosed at 14-years-old, Natalie Unsworth is trying to focus on a positive mindset.

“I wasn’t really sure what to think. Because if it was cancer I didn’t really want to think about that just because I wanted to keep it more positive," She said.

But having to be hours away from friends, her two brothers and father to receive treatment can take a toll on Natalie and her mother, Jamie Unsworth.

Every week, Natalie and Jamie pack up their car and drive four hours from their home in Garden City to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

“I mainly sleep on the way there and back just because I do get tired,” Natalie said. “Typically when coming back from chemo is when it is pretty rough because that’s usually when the nausea kicks in.”

Natalie has undergone two surgeries so far and has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy. But Jamie, Natalie’s mother also wants to make positivity a priority.

“She’s like we’re not gonna cry. I’m not crying so you shouldn’t be crying. That’s the deal we made. And we’re gonna hold up that end of the bargain," Jamie said.

Natalie says one of the toughest parts of this journey for her has been losing her hair.

“I just recently shaved it because it was falling out so much. So that was really hard but like I learned that even without my hair, I’m still strong," Natalie said.

Natalie’s treatment should last four to six months, but Jamie hopes by Natalie’s birthday month in December, that she will be able to say she’s cancer free.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.