Feels like fall Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, later today fall returns as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

Our weekend weather maker is a cold front that will not have much impact on our temperatures as both days will generally be in the 70s. However, this front will have some moisture to play with so a sprinkle or rain shower is possible Saturday morning, mainly east of I-135.

Looking ahead… next week will be warm as temperatures climb back into the 80s. The pattern also appears dry with little to no rainfall in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and times. S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. S 10-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: A few sprinkles, then mostly sunny. N 5-15; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 55. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 56. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Wed: High: 82. Low: 50. Sunny.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 54. Sunny, becoming breezy.

