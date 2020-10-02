Advertisement

Feels like fall Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, later today fall returns as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

Our weekend weather maker is a cold front that will not have much impact on our temperatures as both days will generally be in the 70s. However, this front will have some moisture to play with so a sprinkle or rain shower is possible Saturday morning, mainly east of I-135.

Looking ahead… next week will be warm as temperatures climb back into the 80s. The pattern also appears dry with little to no rainfall in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and times. S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. S 10-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: A few sprinkles, then mostly sunny. N 5-15; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 73. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 55. Sunny, windy, and warmer.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 56. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Wed: High: 82. Low: 50. Sunny.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 54. Sunny, becoming breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday temperatures warm a bit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Early frost in northern Kansas will give way to a warm up

Forecast

Breezy, cooler beginning to October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will only climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Forecast

Cooler; still breezy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still breezy Thursday, but temperatures will be cooler

Forecast

Brief, but impressive Wednesday warm-up

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll cool off significantly tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front on the way soon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front moves in Wednesday to change the weather late week

Forecast

Warming up for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Next cool down comes through on Thursday.

Forecast

A little less wind Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still a bit breezy on Tuesday

Forecast

Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
A temperature roller coaster this week for Kansas.

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Showers and much cooler weather today

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Cold front moving through Kansas today