Finney County Jail inmates tests positive for COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Finney County Health Department has confirmed one inmate at the Finney County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates and staff at the jail have been tested and are awaiting results.

“Finney County will provide surveillance testing on a regular basis to continue assessment of this situation,” said Health Department Director Colleen Drees in a release. “We are also supporting the jail staff and medical personnel to provide medical monitoring on all inmates to help prevent spread within the facility.”

