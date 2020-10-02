Finney County Jail inmates tests positive for COVID-19

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Finney County Health Department has confirmed one inmate at the Finney County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates and staff at the jail have been tested and are awaiting results.

“Finney County will provide surveillance testing on a regular basis to continue assessment of this situation,” said Health Department Director Colleen Drees in a release. “We are also supporting the jail staff and medical personnel to provide medical monitoring on all inmates to help prevent spread within the facility.”

