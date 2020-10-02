Historic Brookville Hotel in Abilene closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic hotel in Abilene, well known for its homestyle cooking and fried chicken dinners, is closing after 125 years of operation by the same family.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that the COVID, and lack of traffic has forced us to close,” the owners of the Brookville Hotel wrote in a Thursday-night Facebook post. “We hung on as long as we could, but the writing was on the wall.”

The hotel moved from Brookville in Saline County to Abilene. Thursday night, the owners thanked everyone who’s helped to support the business over the years.

“We have been a part of so many family celebrations over the years and we will miss you all,” they wrote.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.