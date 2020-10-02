Kansas reports 1,362 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 20 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 1,362 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, as well as 20 new deaths.

The state is also reporting 66 new hospitalizations bringing the total to 2,983.

Out of 531,117 people tested, 470,006 tests have come back from KDHE and private labs as negative.

