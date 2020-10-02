Local leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local leaders are reacting Friday morning to President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Kansas senate candidate and Representative Roger Marshall was the first to comment on the President’s and First Lady’s diagnosis this morning. He tweeted, “You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” in response to the president’s tweet.

You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery. https://t.co/UeAt6WOA3i — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 2, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also the former representative of Kansas' Fourth District, said he tested negative for the virus and hasn’t seen the president since September, per pool reports.

“We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery,” Pompeo said.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts tweeted this morning, also in response to the president’s tweet.

Franki and I wish the President and First Lady a quick and full recovery. https://t.co/MxmsCwKD1R — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 2, 2020

Kansas Senate candidate Barbara Bollier wished the President and First Lady a quick recovery in a tweet.

I’m praying for a quick recovery for the President and First Lady. Please stay safe, everyone. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 2, 2020

This story will be updated when more details are available.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.