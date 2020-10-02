Advertisement

Local leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local leaders are reacting Friday morning to President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Kansas senate candidate and Representative Roger Marshall was the first to comment on the President’s and First Lady’s diagnosis this morning. He tweeted, “You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” in response to the president’s tweet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also the former representative of Kansas' Fourth District, said he tested negative for the virus and hasn’t seen the president since September, per pool reports.

“We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery,” Pompeo said.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts tweeted this morning, also in response to the president’s tweet.

Kansas Senate candidate Barbara Bollier wished the President and First Lady a quick recovery in a tweet.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

