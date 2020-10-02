Man shot by police after threatening family member with gun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says one man is in critical condition and two officers have been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in north Manhattan overnight.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Riley Co. Police were called to a home in the 4600 block fo Freeman Road in Manhattan on reports of a man threatening to shoot a family member.

When they arrived, they determined the 41-year-old man with a gun was having a mental health crisis.

Throughout the evening, several officers left the scene in an attempt to deescalate the situation, however, most returned around 12:30 a.m. Friday after the man fired his weapon again.

RCPD Public Information Officer Rachel Pate says two officers opened fire around 1:38 a.m. after the man threatened a family member with a gun.

The man was taken to Via Christi, then transported by air to Stormont Vail in Topeka with life-threatening injuries.

Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the incident.

