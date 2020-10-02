President Trump, first lady enter ‘quarantine process’ after top aide tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) - - President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday night, the president said he and the first lady will begin the “quarantine process” as they wait for those results.

This comes after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week. Hicks is the most senior White House official to test positive so far.

