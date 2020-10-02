Sedgwick County Health Department to host back-to-school vaccination clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick county Health department will host a back-to-school vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10.

No appointment is necessary. The clinic will be held at its man clinic at 2716 W. Central.

The immunization exclusion day for the 2020-2021 school year is October 15.

The department said for those unable to attend the clinic, they can call (316) 660-7333 to schedule an appointment at one of the following mobile clinics:

· Mondays at Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita

· Tuesdays at a Health Department satellite location, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita

· Wednesdays at the Health Department, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita

· Thursdays at Evergreen Rec Center, 2700 N. Woodland St., Wichita

Appointments are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the man clinic; Monday - Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday: Noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.